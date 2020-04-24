Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court adjourns till April 28 hearing on Deepak Talwar's bail plea

A special court in Delhi on Friday adjourned till April 28 hearing on the bail plea filed by corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case related to illegally receiving foreign funding.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:53 IST
Delhi court adjourns till April 28 hearing on Deepak Talwar's bail plea
Corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Friday adjourned till April 28 hearing on the bail plea filed by corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case related to illegally receiving foreign funding. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar while adjourning the hearing said that the charge-sheet recently filed against Talwar was voluminous and that he needs time to go through the documents.

The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the accused to file several essential documents related to the matter. Advocate Amit Mahajan, counsel for the ED, had earlier opposed the application, saying that it was not the right stage to entertain the bail plea.

In his bail application, Talwar has said that no purpose will be served by further keeping him in custody since the probe was already completed and there was no chance that the investigation could be hampered by his release. The same court had recently taken the cognizance on the ED charge-sheet in a case of alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by an NGO linked to Talwar, who is currently in judicial custody in the matter.

The ED case was registered based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2017 in a complaint of FCRA violations involving more than Rs 90 crore against Talwar. The allegations are that Advantage India, an NGO, whose Deepak Talwar is a founding member, had received foreign contributions of Rs 90.75 crore from MBDA England (Leading European Missile Manufacturer) and Airbus France under CSR funding.

According to the ED, it has been revealed that Advantage India did not spend all the funds of FCRA on the mandated purposes and the funds were siphoned off for non-mandated purposes by booking bogus expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donations were utilised for mandated purposes. A Delhi court had earlier dismissed Talwar's interim bail application on medical grounds in view of the coronavirus pandemic noting that he was lodged in Tihar central jail here, where all the facilities were available. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths: BMC.

Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths BMC....

French public to get reusable textile masks for coronavirus protection

The French public will be provided millions of washable face masks from early May, the government said on Friday amid a row over its flip-flopping on the value of masks in protecting against coronavirus infection. Junior Finance Minister Ag...

Cambodian Facebook vendor gets six months prison for 'pornographic' adverts

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, April 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Cambodian woman was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after a court ruled that her Facebook live streams selling clothing and cosmetics while wearing skimpy outf...

Buildings closed by coronavirus face another risk: Legionnaires’ disease

Commercial buildings shuttered for weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus could fuel another grisly lung infection Legionnaires disease. Public health experts are urging landlords across the globe to carefully re-open buildings to prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020