Left Menu
Development News Edition

29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally climbs to 474

With 29 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 474, said the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:27 IST
29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally climbs to 474
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 29 new cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 474, said the state health department on Friday. The total tally is inclusive of 152 patients who have been cured and discharged and 18 patients who have died due to the deadly virus.

There are 304 active cases in the state out of which five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, the state health department added. With 1,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of cases in the country is at 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of the total tally, 17,915 are active cases and 4,814 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 37 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus rises to 724 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Africa says over $4 bln available from IMF, W.Bank to fight COVID-19

South Africas finance minister said on Friday more than 4 billion was available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank for the country to help it fight COVID-19, playing down worries that the money would come with onerous condi...

IMF to consider Nigeria's $3.4 bln request on April 28 - statement

The International Monetary Fund on Friday said it would meet on April 28 to consider Nigerias request for 3.4 billion in emergency financing to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Sources told Reuters that setting a date to take the reque...

Home Ministry constitutes additional IMCTs to make assessment of situation, augment states efforts to combat COVID-19

The Union Home Ministry has constituted additional Inter-Ministerial Central Teams IMCT to make assessment of the situation and augment States efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. The Centre has constituted Inter...

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin month of fasting from Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ramzan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ramzan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.Every year the sighting of the Ramzan moon bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020