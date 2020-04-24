Left Menu
Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana prohibits Rabi crop transportation from neighbouring states

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava on Friday instructed all the District Police Chiefs to take action to prevent the arrival of wheat and mustard crops from neighboring states to the procurement centres of the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:55 IST
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava on Friday instructed all district police chiefs to prevent the arrival of wheat and mustard crops from the neighbouring states to the procurement centres of the state. In his orders, the DGP asked all Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to ensure effective enforcement at all the nakas at inter-state borders.

There is also a a ban on the entry of wheat or mustard crop harvested from fields located in the neighbouring states especially Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. As per the government instructions, farmers of the state were asked to reach the mandis with their produce in a staggered manner by sending them SMS at their registered mobile numbers.

"As the crop arrival picking up in mandis in the state, all Police officers were directed to ensure seamless check at all entry points along with the inter-state borders. All the officers must ensure round-the-clock duty at inter-state check-points to make sure that no Rabi crop arrives in the grain markets of Haryana from neighbouring states," he added. The DGP also informed that police will take strict legal action against those found violating the lockdown orders in grain markets and procurement centers. (ANI)

