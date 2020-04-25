Combat COVID-19: LS, 5 State assemblies set up a control room for coordination among lawmakers

Left Menu
A control room has been set up in the Lok Sabha Secretariat with a view to facilitating the quick interface between MPs, MLAs and the public for emergency assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A control room has been set up in the Lok Sabha Secretariat with a view to facilitating the quick interface between MPs, MLAs and the public for emergency assistance in the fight against COVID-19. "On the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a video conference with presiding officers of state legislatures on April 21, a control room has been set up in the Lok Sabha Secretariat with immediate effect with a view to facilitating the quick interface between MPs, MLAs and the public for emergency assistance in the battle against coronavirus," reads a press statement.

During the video conference, Birla emphasised that the Parliament and state legislatures stand firmly with the executive, and the MPs and MLAs/MLCs shall remain at the forefront in the national effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. He has also called upon all the state legislatures to set up control rooms for realtime information exchange between various state legislatures and the Parliament, which would allow MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to discharge their duties in a more effective manner to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh have become first states wherein control rooms have been set up in their respective legislature secretariats. The control rooms have already started functioning. (ANI)

