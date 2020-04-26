376 J-K students in Kota set to return tomorrow: Rohit Kansal

Principal Secretary Planning and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that 376 Jammu and Kashmir students in Kota are set to return tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Kansal wrote, "376 J-K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal : Please be patient. Government is working hard to facilitate all."

With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)