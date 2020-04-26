376 J-K students in Kota set to return tomorrow: Rohit Kansal

Left Menu
Principal Secretary Planning and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that 376 Jammu and Kashmir students in Kota are set to return tomorrow.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:37 IST
Principal Secretary Planning and Information, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking to Twitter, Kansal wrote, "376 J-K students in Kota set to return tomorrow. All arrangements finalised. This follows recent return of students and others who were in Jaisalmer and other places. Appeal : Please be patient. Government is working hard to facilitate all."

With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

