BJP leaders demonstrate against West Bengal government over hiding COVID-19 facts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday staged a demonstration here against the State government over lack of clarity with regard to COVID-19 deaths and alleged non-cooperation with the central teams.

BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders demonstrating against the State government in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday staged a demonstration here against the State government over lack of clarity with regard to COVID-19 deaths and allegednon-cooperation with the central teams. BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh said that the State government is hiding the actual deaths due to COVID-19, and is fighting against the Central government and its teams.

"When the whole country is fighting against the coronavirus, the State government is fighting against the Central government, the Governor, and the teams constituted by the Central government to manage the situation in the state," Ghosh told ANI. He said the State government is not cooperating with the Central teams and is trying to hide the data from them. "There is a huge difference between the figure that the Central government has about the people infected with COVID-19 and that of the State government," he said.

Ghosh claimed that the ration system has failed as foodgrain sent by the Central government is not being distributed among the needy. "The State government has failed to distribute the ration which the Central government has sent. It has been a month since the people are without ration. They are suppressing the facts," he said. (ANI)

