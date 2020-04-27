Left Menu
UK Minister lauds K'taka CM for COVID-19 control measures, lockdown implementation

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom (UK), Robert Buckland, on Sunday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the measures taken to control COVID-19 and strict implementation of lockdown in the state.

Updated: 27-04-2020 00:24 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during a video conference on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom (UK), Robert Buckland, on Sunday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the measures taken to control COVID-19 and strict implementation of lockdown in the state. "During an interaction with Kannadigas in England, Buckland sought information about control of COVID-19 in India, especially in Karnataka. the Chief Minister replied to his queries and explained that effective implementation of lockdown, maintaining food and essential commodities supply chain intact and the concern of the government that no one should go hungry, has made it possible, with immense support and cooperation from people," as per a press release from Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Economic activities would be started according to the guidelines of the central government in a phased or graded manner in the coming days, the Chief Minister said, who also held a video conference with some people from the state, who stay in London, amid coronavirus lockdown. During the interaction, the Chief Minister assured the Kannadigas residing abroad that they need not worry about their parents or elders in the state as their well-being would be taken care of.

He said that they can contact helpline numbers for medial and other needs. The Chief Minister also said that the government would consider the loan repayment issues of students studying abroad availing educational loans after the situation turns to normal.

He said that the Karnataka government would be in touch with the Centre regarding the rescue of Kannadigas stranded abroad only after international flight services resume. (ANI)

