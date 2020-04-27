Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC seeks response from Netflix on suit to stop streaming of web series Hasmukh

Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the streaming platform Netflix on a suit seeking to stop the streaming the web series "Hasmukh" claiming it maligned the image of lawyers at large.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:31 IST
Delhi HC seeks response from Netflix on suit to stop streaming of web series Hasmukh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the streaming platform Netflix on a suit seeking to stop the streaming the web series "Hasmukh" claiming it maligned the image of lawyers at large. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva sought a response from the respondents in the matter while reserving the order on an interim stay on the streaming of the web series.

The petition, filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey, sought an unconditional apology from the streaming platform for allegedly damaging the reputation and maligning the image of lawyers at large through one of its episodes. "This suit is filed for an injunction against the media-streaming platform Netflix and production firm Emmay Entertainment from further airing the web series Hasmukh and delete the disparaging and defamatory comments made against the lawyer community," Dubey told reporters in a message.

Senior advocates Sandeep Sethi and Amit Sibal appeared for the respondents in the hearing held through video conference. The petition said that the show is available for viewing to all the subscribers all over the world which are, even by a conservative estimate, not less than 180 million.

The plea said that the show, in episode 4 of season 1, "Bambai Ka Bambu", alleges lawyers to be thieves, scoundrels, goons, and "they have had the indecency to address lawyers as rapists". It said that the said statements are highly disparaging, defamatory, and bring disrepute to the law profession and lawyers/advocates in the eyes of the general public.

The said remarks have caused utmost damage to legal profession and impugn the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/ subscribers who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed, the plea said. "Being a lawyer is a noble and honorable profession that requires a manner and conduct to be carefully followed. In Bar Council of India rules, a lawyer holds a duty to act with dignity and self-respect, to uphold the interest of the client by all fair and honorable means, and shall not take advantage of the confidence reposed in him by his client," it said.

The plea said that apart from fighting cases, lawyers also provide their skills and knowledge to the society by doing pro bono cases and lending legal services to the poor and needy. A huge change has been brought upon by the legal aid services, which implies giving free legal services to the poor and needy who cannot afford the services of a lawyer for the conduct of a case or a legal proceeding in any court, tribunal or before an authority, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab seeks releases of GST arrears, grant to meet revenue shortfall

Flagging the fund crunch in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh once again on Monday sought the release of GST arrears of over Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre. In a written submission to the Union ...

Blast from the past: old TV shows not just about nostalgia in lockdown month

Pressing the rewind button to shows that were wholesome, fun and told their stories sans artifice is perhaps the best antidote to the stresses of today when the country is locked in to stave off a pandemic, say some of those who rang in the...

Bangladesh garment factories reopen, while India looks to ease its lockdown

More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands reopened on Monday after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while India considered ways to scale back its vast lockdown to reduce economic ...

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban for not reporting corrupt approaches ahead of PSL

Temperamental Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was on Monday banned for three years by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the countrys premier T20 league this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB said the ban was imposed b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020