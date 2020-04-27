Government should consider announcing financial packages for states: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that government should consider assisting states with financial packages as no revenue has been generated due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "The nationwide lockdown has made things worse; it has become difficult for people to even survive. Since conditions have worsened, government should announce packages for the better," said Chowdhury.

"Earlier, we had given views on farmers, MSMEs, and the need for migrant labourers to return, unemployment is also increasing, and since states have no revenue or business how will they run if central government doesn't send money, we have kept this thought in front of PM," he added. "I think PM Modi has talked to state CMs and some places might get relaxation, and it should happen. Lockdown should be imposed in areas wherever it is required, and wherever there is a possibility of economic activities, they should be started," he said. Commenting on the number of COVID-19 cases, he said that the governments and doctors have done a nice job in comparison to other countries, considering India has a population of 130 crores.He further said that COVID-19 pandemic will change a lot of things and everything will be viewed as pre and post COVID-19 in the world. New possibilities have been gained, and if used successfully, India would succeed globally and it's ranking would increase if strong steps are taken.

Commenting on Mohan Bhagwat's statement, he said that it's a very nice message and he agrees to it. People should follow all advisories and awareness should be created, he added.He further said that Bengal cases weren't clear and after central task force went and pressure was build on the government then the state government said that there had been 57 deaths, and no one had this knowledge before. There is a shortage of labs, testing isn't happening and death numbers aren't clear, this might result in reduced trust among people. He concluded that views have been presented to PM Modi, and lots of points should be discussed and actions should be taken accordingly. (ANI)