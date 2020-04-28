Suspect behind attack on police near Paris pledged allegiance to Islamic State

The individual suspected of carrying out an attack on police forces in a Paris suburb earlier this week had pledged allegiance to Islamic State, the French anti-terror prosecutor's department said on Tuesday. The department said a knife had been found in the suspect's vehicle, as well as a letter pledging loyalty to Islamic State.

On Monday, the 29-year old French national rammed a car into two police motorcyclists in the suburb of Colombes, near Paris, leaving them in hospital with wounds. The suspect is currently being held in custody.