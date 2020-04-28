Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court dismisses application seeking to stop airing of webseries ''Hasmukh''

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:34 IST
Court dismisses application seeking to stop airing of webseries ''Hasmukh''

A Delhi court Tuesday dismissed an application seeking ex-parte injunction against Netflix from showing web series “Hasmukh”, saying any “artistic expression in any artistic work has to be seen in the context of the work itself”. Additional District and Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said there was no reason to restrain Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP from airing the webseries. The application filed through lawyer Abhay Gupta claimed that the show contained derogatory remarks against advocates.

The court, in its order, said that the remarks were general in nature and not made against Gupta in particular. “In a free and democratic society, there is freedom of speech and expression. If a particular comedy web series 'Hasmukh' makes any remarks, it has to be read and seen in the context of artistic expression, comedy or satire and not taken literally to contend that lawyers are being abused,” it said.

It added that law is a noble profession and so are the lawyers but Gupta cannot contend that he is defamed as he is a lawyer and certain expression has been used in a web series against the lawyers in general. “Any artistic expression in any artistic work has to be seen in the context of the work itself. Thus, there is no reason for allowing the prayer of the plaintiff (Gupta) directing the defendant (Netflix) to stop showing the said web series “Hasmukh”. Since there is no prima facie case or balance of convenience in favour of the plaintiff, hence, the present application is dismissed,” the court said.

Gupta had sought ex-parte interim injunction against the online content streaming platform from airing the show “Hasmukh”. He claimed that the show, especially Episode 4, contained certain remarks which defamed lawyers.

In the web series, the lawyers are stated to be “thieves, scoundrels, goons and have been addressed as rapist”, the application alleged. The advocate further claimed that he was hurt by the “highly defamatory” remarks and has also sent a notice to Netflix India to stop airing the web series..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cosmologists gain insights into density, structure of matter in universe

Bochum cosmologists have gained new insights into the density and structure of matter in the universe. The team of cosmologists is headed by Professor Hendrik Hildebrandt, Heisenberg professor, and head of the RUB research group Observation...

New York new coronavirus hospitalizations at month low, governor says

The number of people admitted to a hospital in New York for the novel coronavirus dropped to its lowest daily level in more than a month, the latest sign the crisis is subsiding in the hardest-hit state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesda...

Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran and Venezuela during the coronarivus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020