Rajasthan HC extends deadline for conducting elections to three municipal corporations till Aug 31

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 00:29 IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for conducting elections to Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur municipal corporations till August 31. A plea was moved before the court by the state election commission seeking an extension of the deadline for elections to the three corporations.

The commission argued that it was not possible to hold the polls amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat. The bench of Cheif Justice Inderjeet Mahanty and Justice S K Sharma, which heard the plea, extended the deadline for conducting the elections to three corporations till August 31. On March 18, the court had told the commission to conduct the elections to the corporations within six weeks. The election to these corporations could not be conducted after the delimitation and creation of two new corporations in Jaipur.

