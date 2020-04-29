Left Menu
Pompeo says U.S. 'concerned' over STC's self-rule declaration in Yemen's south

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 04:35 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday Washington was 'concerned' over the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group, declaring self-rule in Yemen and warned that such actions threatened efforts to revive political talks between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels.

"Such unilateral actions only exacerbate instability in Yemen," Pompeo said in a statement. "We call on the STC and the Republic of Yemen government to re-engage in the political process provided under the Riyadh Agreement."

