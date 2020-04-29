Vienna police give all-clear after bomb threat at president's office

Vienna police give all-clear after bomb threat at president's officeReuters | Vienna | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:35 IST
Vienna police gave the all-clear on Wednesday after part of the former imperial palace housing Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen's office was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
"The search was negative. All closures can be lifted!" the police said on Twitter after the area around Van der Bellen's office was sealed off and the building searched.