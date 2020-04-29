606 people held for violating safety restrictions in Kolkata

Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested 606 people for violating safety restrictions. According to Police, a total of 10 vehicles have been impounded.

"606 people have been arrested for deliberate violation of the safety restrictions since morning till 20:00 hrs today. A total of 10 vehicles have been seized in the same period," Kolkata Police said in a statement. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 725 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal.

With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14. It is now slated to end on May 3. (ANI)