Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lab technician in Delhi commits suicide

A lab technician of a medical college here committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, said the police on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:42 IST
Lab technician in Delhi commits suicide
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A lab technician of a medical college here committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, said the police on Wednesday. Delhi Police said the deceased was 53-year-old and was placed on duty at a lab in the Maulana Azad Medical College in Wazirabad area of the national capital for the past 10 days.

"He was staying away from his family at Sangam Vihar area. He committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Sangam Vihar house. However, no suicide note was found on the sport. Further investigation is underway," said the police. "The doctors will decide whether to do the test for the coronavirus on the deceased before the post-mortem is done or not," added the police. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Bosnia reports sharp rise in coronavirus cases after relaxing lockdown

Bosnia reported on Wednesday its sharpest daily rise in new coronavirus infections this month after its two autonomous regions had gradually begun to ease lockdowns. There were 93 new infections and two deaths in the previous 24 hours, comp...

UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms

Britains ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization but said the first priority should be containing the outbrea...

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL employees take paycut

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by the NFL. Multiple outlets reported the terms of the widespread pay reduction confirmed by a memo sent to teams...

Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020