Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA guidelines on movement of stranded people not appropriate, says Telangana Minister

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines on the movement of people, who are stranded in different states due to lockdown, are not appropriate and requested the Centre to bear the responsibility of their transportation.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:34 IST
MHA guidelines on movement of stranded people not appropriate, says Telangana Minister
Talasani Srinivas Yadav speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines on the movement of people, who are stranded in different states due to lockdown, are not appropriate and requested the Centre to bear the responsibility of their transportation. "People who are stranded in other states want to go to their home state. But there are around two to three crores of people who are stranded in other states. The Central government guidelines are not appropriate. How will they be transported? It takes four days to reach Bihar from Telangana by bus," Yadav told ANI.

"In Telangana, there are migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal as well. How will they arrange transport? The Government of India should have announced that they will arrange transport and will bear its cost as well. How can people travel three to four days in buses in this heat and what about their food? I request the Central government to announce a policy how these people will be sent back to their homes. Train is better transport medium than buses," he said. The MHA on Wednesday allowed with conditions movement of people including migrant labours, workers, students, tourists and others who are stranded due to the ongoing lockdown.

The ministry has asked States/UTs to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. "In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one State/UT and another State/UT, the sending and receiving States may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road," read the order. "The moving person (s) would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed. Buses shall be used for transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating. The States/UTs falling on the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving State/UT," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- As Mothers Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mothers Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mothers Day...

One more recovers from coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday. One more COVID-19 positive turns negative. So, total active cases are now...

'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condoled the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the veteran actor was full of talent and art. Another great loss for Indian cinema. Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, a man full of t...

14 people held for offering prayer at mosque in Karnataka during lockdown

As many as 14 people have been arrested for offering prayer at a mosque in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, police said on Thursday. Police said they were looking for two more people who parti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020