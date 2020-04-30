Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks DSGMC-run schools to pay Rs 10k extra per month to teachers for default' in salary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:09 IST
HC asks DSGMC-run schools to pay Rs 10k extra per month to teachers for default' in salary

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to pay an additional Rs 10,000 for each month of delayed salary payment to teachers of its schools in the national capital. Many of the teachers were no paid salaries in the DSGMC-run schools since January this year.

Justice C Hari Shankar directed the DSGMC and its schools to "continue payments of salary and other emoluments, to which petitioners (teachers) are entitled, on a monthly basis, during pendency of the petitions (seeking implementation of Seventh Pay Commission)." The order, passed on April 27 in proceedings held via video conferencing, came on applications moved by several teachers in their respective petitions seeking implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. In their applications, the teachers had said that they have not been paid salaries from January 2020 to March 2020.

The court said that it had earlier on August 22, 2019, in its order had said that in case of default in salary payment, the schools would have to pay 10,000 per month extra to the petitioners. "In as much respondents (DSGMC and the schools) are in default of the said fees, the order, dated August 22, 2019, passed in the present proceedings, would kick into action and the respondents would also be liable to pay an additional amount of Rs 10,000 per month to the petitioners," the court said and listed the matters for hearing on May 13.

During the proceedings, advocate Jasmeet Singh, appearing for DSGMC, said parents of several students are in default of fees and that is why the teachers were not paid. However, the teachers have claimed that the schools have already collected tuition fees from students till March 2020, but are pleading absence of funds to avoid paying their salaries.

Earlier on April 24, a division bench of the high court in similar matters involving five DSGMC-run schools had directed that salary arrears be paid in two weeks. The court had also said "there can be no justification for non-payment of salaries" when fees was being charged from the students.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Current doubling rate of COVID-19 stands at 11 days, case fatality 3.2 pc: Health Ministry

The current doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed, while the case fatality has been recorded at 3.2 per cent, the Health Ministry said. Addressing a press briefing, Heal...

NIA arrests one more in DySP case

The National Investigation Agency NIA has arrested one person, alleged to be an arms dealer, in connection with the case pertaining to the arrest of now suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was nabbed by police for d...

Soccer-PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions as standings frozen - report

Paris St Germain moved within a fingertip of being crowned Ligue 1 champions when the French league recommended to freeze the 2019-20 standings amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, French sports daily LEquipe reported. According to the new...

ADVISORY-Kenya financial markets closed on May 1

Kenyas financial markets will be closed on Friday, May 1, for Labour Day.Trading will resume on Monday, May 4. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020