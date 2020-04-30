Mexican health authorities to decide on economic reopening - minister

Mexican health authorities will be the ultimate arbiters of when the economy reopens, Mexico's foreign minister said on Thursday, responding to pressure from U.S. lawmakers to increase bilateral coordination on synchronizing key supply chains.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a regular news conference that health authorities' plans would be "what will guide Mexico's actions," after U.S. Senators on Wednesday in a letter urged the U.S. State Department to coordinate with Mexico over what companies should be considered essential, concerned about disruptions to cross-border supply chains.

Ebrard said the letter was "not a bilateral issue," describing it as a domestic U.S. matter and noted that Mexico had "exemplary communication" with U.S. authorities.