Get ready to resume operations: BS Yediyurappa to industries

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with members of various associations of commerce and industries and suggested them to be prepared to resume industrial operations, as State Government is expecting further guidelines for resuming industrial operations after May 4," CMO said in a statement. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)