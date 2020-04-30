Left Menu
Get ready to resume operations: BS Yediyurappa to industries

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday held meeting with members of various associations of industries and suggested them to be prepared to resume industrial operations, Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:34 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held meeting on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

According to CMO, the state government is expecting guidelines for resuming industrial operations after May 4.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with members of various associations of commerce and industries and suggested them to be prepared to resume industrial operations, as State Government is expecting further guidelines for resuming industrial operations after May 4," CMO said in a statement. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. (ANI)

