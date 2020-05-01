With 1,993 new cases, India's COVID-19 count rises to 35,043

As many 1,993 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 35,043 in the country, said the Central government on Friday. The total cases are inclusive of 25,007 active cases and 8,888 cured/discharged/migrated ones, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while addressing media persons here.

A total of 564 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, added Agarwal while addressing the media here. He also reiterated that everyone must follow the norms of social distancing, should wear masks and whoever wears masks must not be seen as someone who is ill but as someone who understands his responsibility towards the society. (ANI)