Andhra Pradesh FM slams TDP chief

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising the State government over the coronavirus issue in the State.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticising the State government over the coronavirus issue in the State. "TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders are rebuking the government for political reasons. Andhra Pradesh has conducted the highest number of coronavirus tests, that is, 1,919 tests per million people," said Finance Minister Reddy.

Naidu has accused the State government of negligence in handling the coronavirus situation in Andhra Pradesh. The Finance Minister said: "Andhra Pradesh is the only State where the highest number of coronavirus tests is being done. It is the reason for which positive cases are increasing in number in the State."

He further accused some media organisations of propagating lies against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government. With 60 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in the State stood at 1,463, the Health Department said. At least 33 coronavirus patients have died in the State so far. (ANI)

