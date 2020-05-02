Left Menu
PM Modi discusses reforms in education sector to make India global knowledge superpower

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP), to make India a global knowledge superpower.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on reviewing of education sector on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP), to make India a global knowledge superpower. "Chaired a meeting in which we had in-depth discussions relating to the education sector. We are working towards educational reforms that would make India a global knowledge superpower," Modi wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Union Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the meeting.

Earlier today, Modi had a detailed meeting on the power sector and took stock of the impact of COVID-19 on the country. In the meeting, various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector were discussed. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, further extending the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4. (ANI)

