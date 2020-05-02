Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man drags policeman on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, amid COVID lockdown

In a shocking incident here on Saturday, a policeman enforcing a coronavirus lockdown, was dragged for a few kilometres on the bonnet of a car, whose driver was stopped by Punjab Police and asked to show his curfew pass.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 02-05-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:49 IST
Man drags policeman on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, amid COVID lockdown
A grab of a video in which a man dragged a Police Officer on Car Bonnet [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident here on Saturday, a policeman enforcing a coronavirus lockdown, was dragged for a few kilometres on the bonnet of a car, whose driver was stopped by Punjab Police and asked to show his curfew pass. The policeman, who flagged down the car in order to inspect curfew pass of the driver, was seen clinging on to the bonnet of the car that drove on dragging the policeman with it.

The incident took place at a checkpost Model Town area of the city in the morning today. "We asked an approaching car to stop but its driver did not follow our directives and tried to escape the check point. ASI Mulk Raj tried to stop the vehicle by placing his hand on the bonnet but the driver did not halt and drove on dragged the ASI with him for some distance," said Surjit Singh, Investigating Officer, Jalandhar.

Singh said that the ASI had not sustained any major injury and that an investigation into the matter is underway. In a video of the incident, the accused can be seen being beaten up by locals and handed over to the police for his mindless act.

The incident comes in the wake of an attack on April 12 in a vegetable market in Patiala on ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand was disembered while he was out with a group of police enforcing lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Worst of COVID-19 is over but people should follow precautions: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday that the worst phase of coronavirus epidemic in India appears to be over, but people should continue to follow all precautions and guidelines.I think the worst is over. But...

Pak registers highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,297 new infections, taking the total number to 18,114, officials said on Saturday. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to 417 with 32 fatalitie...

Guterres' ceasefire appeal is global: UN spokesman as Pak engages in unprovoked firing along LoC

The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the coronavirus pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, including along the Line of Control, his spokesperson said, as Pakistani forces engaged in unprovoked firing along...

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizers plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020