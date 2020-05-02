Nine new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, count hits 598

Nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 598 in the state on Saturday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. Out of the total cases, 225 patients have recovered, and the state has recorded 25 deaths so far, Yediyurappa said.

With 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally reached 37,336 on Saturday, including 1,218 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 71 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)