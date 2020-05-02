Law Minister Prasad condoles death of Lokpal member

Law Minister Prasad condoles death of Lokpal memberPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 23:08 IST
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday condoled the demise of Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi who suffered a cardiac arrest nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19. Tripathi (62), one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here around 9 PM.
"He was a distinguished judge of Patna High Court and Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC. We had practised together in Patna HC too," Prasad said in a tweet. "Sincere condolences to his wife Alka Tripathi & entire family," the minister said. Tripathi had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April.
ALSO READ
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad comes to rescue of Patna women
Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies after suffering cardiac arrest at AIIMS in Delhi: Official sources.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS Trauma Centre
Need for global response to digital technologies to fight coronavirus: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Treat COVID-19 as opportunity, prepare for boom in electronics manufacturing sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad to state govts