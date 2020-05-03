Confirmed COVID-19 cases in K'taka rise to 614
13 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka till 5 pm on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 614, according to the State Health Department.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:37 IST
13 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka till 5 pm on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 614, according to the State Health Department.
According to the evening report on COVID-19 issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, "As of 5 pm of May 3, 2020, cumulatively 614 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state."
This includes 25 deaths and 293 cured and discharged patients as well. (ANI)