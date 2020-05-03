Left Menu
Liquor, tobacco shops to operate with conditions from May 4 onwards: Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed the shops selling liquor, tobacco etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed the shops selling liquor, tobacco etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards. According to a release by the Delhi government, "shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc are allowed to operate provided they are standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes. These shops shall ensure a minimum 6 feet distance among customers and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop."

This, however, will not be allowed in areas which are sealed under Containment Zones in the national capital. Apart from this, all standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

The Delhi government also permitted other industrial activities such as manufacturing units ofessential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing manufacturing units of packaging material. Furthermore, shops selling books and stationery will be allowed to remain open, subject to adherence to social distancing protocol.

Earlier today Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the list of activities which will be allowed during the two-week lockdown period in the national capital. "After the Centre's announcement, the Delhi government held a detailed discussion to finalise the activities that will be allowed during the two-week lockdown," said Kejriwal during a video conference.

"From tomorrow, all government offices will open. Those dealing with essential services will have 100 per cent attendance. Only 33 per cent attendance will be allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities," he said. The Chief Minister said that up to the level of Deputy Secretary, 33 per cent of attendance will be allowed and 100 per cent attendance is must for Deputy Secretary and above.

Though all private offices are allowed to open, they can only have the strength of 33 per cent, he added. (ANI)

