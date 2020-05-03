Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh formulates policy for return of its stranded people

Andhra Pradesh government has formulated a clear cut mechanism for the return of nearly six lakh migrant workers and students held up in other states due to the lockdown.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:10 IST
Andhra Pradesh formulates policy for return of its stranded people
Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kala Krishna during press conference on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government has formulated a clear cut mechanism for the return of nearly six lakh migrant workers and students held up in other states due to the lockdown. Revealing this at a media conference here on Sunday, Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kala Krishna said, "During a special review meeting today, a decision has been taken to bring back six lakh AP migrants held up in 13 states as well as ensuring the safe passage of 12,794 migrants from other states held up in AP to their home states."

The minister said, "Nine special trains have been arranged under the supervision of special officer MT Krishna Babu to bring back AP migrants stranded in other states. Efforts are also being made to provide them food and other facilities to them at the places where they are held up in coordination with the respective state governments. Several precautions are being taken to bring them back such as arranging special quarantine centres for them. One lakh beds would be arranged at the village secretariats in the state which have been turned into quarantine centres for the returnees." With reference to the demarcated red zones in the districts, the Minister said officials have been instructed to supply provisions through mobile markets for which 500 RTC buses have been arranged as one member of each family to move out.

Similarly, Telemedicine, which has been gaining popularity among the people, would be strengthened to cater to more people during the pandemic and also provide medicines at the doorsteps of the patients, the minister added. During the briefing, MT Krishnababu, member COVID19 state coordination centre, said, "The call centre number for migrant workers coming to Andhra Pradesh or going from the state is facing some technical issues due to the high number of calls. People can apply online in spandana.ap.gov.in and the illiterates can go to the nearest tehsildar office to get help in filling the online applications. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pregnant woman dies at J-K hospital; family alleges negligence, carries body in stretcher trolley

A pregnant woman died at a hospital in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district on Sunday, with her family alleging negligence by doctors and medical authorities. The family carried the body from the hospital in a stretcher trolley, a video of ...

France reports 135 more deaths from COVID-19, taking toll to 24,895

The number of people who have died in France after contracting the new coronavirus rose on Sunday by 135 to 24,895, the health ministry said.The number of people treated in hospital for the coronavirus and the number of people in intensive ...

Pompeo says 'significant' evidence new coronavirus emerged from Chinese lab

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was a significant amount of evidence that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies conclusion that it was not man-made. There i...

Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

Turkeys health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The countrys total death toll stands at 3,397. Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020