Chhattisgarh govt to bear travel cost of migrant workers hailing from state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the government will bear the expenses of the travel fare of the migrant workers from the state if a special train is being run for their return.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:20 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said that the government will bear the expenses of the travel fare of the migrant workers from the state if a special train is being run for their return. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, State Transport Secretary Dr Kamalpreet Singh has written a letter to Divisional Railway Manager and Nodal Officer (Railway), Raipur, Shyam Sundar Gupta informing him about the state government's decision and urged him to take necessary action to bring back the workers of Chhattisgarh.

In his letter, the Secretary wrote that in the third phase of lockdown due to COVID-19, which will begin from May 4 and continue for a period of two weeks, it has been decided by the state government to bring back the migrant laborers from Chhattisgarh, who are stranded in other states, through railways. "The state government will bear the expenses of their travel fare and provide Shramik special train facility to these migrant workers, who will be coming back to Chhattisgarh from other states," the Transport Secretary added. (ANI)

