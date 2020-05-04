MP govt to bear travel expenses of migrant workers from the state
ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:41 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that it will bear the travel expenses of migrant workers hailing from the state for their return. The Additional Chief Secretary of the state ICP Keshri has directed the collectors to coordinate with the nodal officers in other states and Indian Railways for the implementation of the government's decision.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)
