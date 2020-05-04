Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt to bear travel expenses of migrant workers from the state

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that it will bear the travel expenses of migrant workers hailing from the state for their return.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:41 IST
MP govt to bear travel expenses of migrant workers from the state
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that it will bear the travel expenses of migrant workers hailing from the state for their return. The Additional Chief Secretary of the state ICP Keshri has directed the collectors to coordinate with the nodal officers in other states and Indian Railways for the implementation of the government's decision.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Australia to pour $190 million into hydrogen projects and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Australia to pour 190 million into hydrogen projectsThe Australian government on Monday set aside A300 million 191 million to jumpstart hydrogen projects with the help of low-cost financ...

Tajikistan reports first coronavirus death

The Central Asian nation of Tajikistan has reported its first coronavirus death. The Health Ministry of the ex-Soviet country that borders Afghanistan to the north said on Monday that three people infected with coronavirus have died.Tajikis...

Dubai Expo 2020 world's fair postponed to October 1, 2021

Dubais Expo 2020 worlds fair will be postponed to October 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic, a Paris-based body behind the events said Monday. The announcement by the Bureau International des Expositions came just hours after polic...

Hairdressers, stores reopen as Spain's coronavirus daily death toll falls

Hairdressers, ironmongers, and other shops tentatively opened for business on Monday as Spain began a four-phase plan to reopen the country by the end of June, while the 24-hour death tally from coronavirus stayed under 200 for the second d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020