25 new COVID-19 cases in J-K today

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 726 in the Union Territory of J-K. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, one case has been reported from Jammu division while the remaining 24 cases have been found in Kashmir division. The total number of cases includes 415 active cases.

