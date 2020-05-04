Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM seeks Home Minister Shah's intervention to transport stranded workers back to their states

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday sought the personal intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange special trains for the next 10-15 days, from May 5, for transporting stranded migrant labourers in Punjab to their home states, as per information provided by Punjab CMO.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:41 IST
Punjab CM seeks Home Minister Shah's intervention to transport stranded workers back to their states
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday sought the personal intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange special trains for next 10-15 days, from May 5, for transporting stranded migrant labourers to their home states. According to an official spokesperson, the Chief Minister has urged the Home Minister to direct the Ministry of Railways to make suitable arrangements, as the stranded migrant labourers stay 'understandably restless to return to their native places.'

The request was followed by 6.44 lakh migrant labourers registry on the state government's specially created portal -- www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in. In his letter to Shah, Singh said that his government would indicate its daily requirement of trains to the Ministry of Railways in advance, for the next 10-15 days to transport people registered on the portal.

He said the Punjab officers were coordinating with the senior railway officers, and the officers of recipient states to plan the smooth movement of the migrants. The Chief Minister pointed out that a large number of labourers come seasonally from UP, Bihar and other eastern States to seek temporary employment in both industrial and agricultural sector in Punjab.

Though the state government had made all possible arrangements to provide them with food and shelter in the past six weeks, they were now naturally keen to return, said Captain Amarinder. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent Special Corona Fee on its sale in the national capital, sources saidThe move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to...

Plane carrying aid crashes in southern Somalia - security official

A plane carrying aid supplies crashed in Somalias southern Bay region on Monday, killing seven people on board, a security official said.The official gave no more details on who owned the plane, or whose cargo it was carrying....

Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay - minister

Bulgaria will not extend a state of emergency past its May 13 expiry date but some coronavirus restrictions will remain in force for two more months, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Monday.Bulgaria, which declared a state of emer...

Number of new UK COVID-19 cases needs to fall further - health official

Britain needs new cases of COVID-19 to fall further, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said Monday, even as data indicates that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.Its now very clear in the data that we are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020