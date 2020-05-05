Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's jobless rate slows, but record number of people claim benefits

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:04 IST
Spain's jobless rate slows, but record number of people claim benefits

Unemployment in Spain rose again in April, pushing the number of people depending on unemployment benefits to a record 5.2 million as one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns brought the economy to a halt. The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 7.97% in April from a month earlier, or by 282,891 people, leaving 3.8 million people out of work, the Labour Ministry said on Tuesday. The number of registered jobless people had risen in March by 9.31%.

The cost of the benefits paid to the 5.2 million people fully or partly depending on unemployment benefits in April skyrocketed 207% from a year earlier to 4.5 billion euros. "It is the highest spending in the history" of the unemployment services in Spain, Secretary of State for Employment Joaquin Perez Rey told a news conference.

Including furloughed workers and people on medical leave, as many as 7 million people are depending on the state, almost 30% of the working population, according to data that Spain has sent to Brussels with economic forecasts for 2020. The figure of fully unemployed people, at 3.8 million, is still far from the record of more than 5 million reached in 2013 at the trough of the financial crisis that hit the country a decade ago.

The April data show Spain had a montly average of 548,000 fewer jobs in April than in April 2019. In the last two weeks of March, the country's economy shed almost 900,000 jobs. The government is asking to look at the development of the labour market since the last day of March. With this metric, the net job loss would be only 49,000 jobs.

"Following March data, when the COVID-19 impact was very significant, the labour market stabilized in April, with a slight decline in employment", Jose Luis Escriva, Minister of Social Security said in a tweet. Most of the lost employment was on a fixed-term contract. More than half of the job losses have been suffered by people under 35.

Data in some sectors such as agriculture and construction began to improve at the end of April. The regions most affected by the fall in employment are those with a high dependence on tourism, such as Andalusia.

During the whole month of April, the country was under lockdown, with practically all retail and tourism closed. Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the world, with more than 25,000 deaths. The Spanish government updated the economic forecast for 2020, with a historical contraction of 9.2% and a gradual recovery by 2021.

Unemployment for 2020 was forecast to rise to 19%, easing to 17.2% in 2021. In the first quarter of 2020, the unemployment rate reached to 14.4%, but it did not reflect the full hit in the labour market.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Police constable arrested for derogatory remarks against Adityanath

Ghazipur UP, May 5 PT A Bihar Police constable was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Tuesday. Constable Tanvir Ali Khan was arrested from Deep Nagar area in...

Here come COVID-19 tracing apps -- and privacy tradeoffs

As governments around the world consider how to monitor new coronavirus outbreaks while reopening their societies, many are starting to bet on smartphone apps to help stanch the pandemic. But their decisions on which technologies to use an...

EU to demand progress on fishing, level playing field in Brexit talks - Ireland

The European Union will insist on making progress on its priorities of fisheries and level-playing-field provisions in parallel to trade talks with ex-member Britain, Irelands Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. Negotiations between the EU...

Indian citizens stranded abroad to be brought back from May 7: Centre to SC

The Centre Tuesday told the Supreme Court that Indian citizens, who are stranded in foreign countries in the wake of lockdown and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, would be brought back from May 7 onwards. The government inform...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020