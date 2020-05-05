Top EU court declines comment after German ruling on ECB stimulus scheme

Top EU court declines comment after German ruling on ECB stimulus schemeReuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:42 IST
The highest EU court, the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ), on Tuesday declined to comment after the top German court ruled that the Bundesbank might have to stop buying government bonds under the European Central Bank's long-running stimulus scheme in three months. The stimulus scheme has previously been cleared by the ECJ, but the Tuesday ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe cast that into doubt, as well as posing broader questions about cooperation between central EU and national institutions.
ECJ spokesman Hartmut Ost declined to comment on the Karslruhe decision. While he said there was a caseload of past rulings confirming EU law has precedence over the national law of EU member countries, he refused to go into detail about what that meant in this specific case.
