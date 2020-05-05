Lebanese government to take back mobile networks ahead of new tender

Lebanese government to take back mobile networks ahead of new tenderReuters | Beirut | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:49 IST
Lebanon's government agreed on Tuesday to restore administration of the country's two mobile phone networks ahead of a new tender, Telecom Minister Talal Hawat said.
The ministry will run Alfa and Touch which are government-owned and managed by OTMT and Zain Group respectively, though the contracts have expired. The new tender will be ready within three months, Hawat said in a tweet.
