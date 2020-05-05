COVID-19 effect: Telangana defers transfers of judicial officials for 1 year

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday deferred transfers of all judicial officers in the state for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Considering the exigencies caused by the pandemic of COVID-19 outbreak, the High Court is pleased to defer the annual general transfers-2020 of the judicial officers in all the cadres in the state for one year.

However a decision will be taken in future on individual cases or on administrative exigencies," the court said in a notification. The High Court also directed all unit heads to defer the annual general transfers of judicial ministerial staff for one year for the same reason.

The HighCourtearlier issued a notification, cancelling the summer vacation which was supposed to begin from May 4 for it, allcourtsand judicial services in the state. TheCourtcurrently has been hearing only "matters involving extreme urgency" through video conferencing.