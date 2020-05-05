Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owner of hotel in Bihar, converted into quarantine centre, moves Patna HC

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:03 IST
Owner of hotel in Bihar, converted into quarantine centre, moves Patna HC

A hotelier of Bihar on Tuesday moved the Patna High Court contending that his hotel, situated in the states biggest hotspot, has been taken over by the government for a quarantine center and he feared damage to or loss of furniture and other items until authorities concerned were made accountable. The petitioner, Bharat Yadav, owns the White House hotel, situated in Jamalpur town in Munger district the only one in the state where the total number of cases is more than 100.

Yadavs counsel Ansul argued before the single judge bench of Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad that he was not challenging the taking over of the hotel premises, though he has a concern about the furniture and other equipment and accessories which may be lost or damaged because of unsafe keeping. The authorities of the state have entered the premises and taken over the same but without preparing any inventory of the articles," the counsel submitted and prayed for directions to the respondents to do the needful in presence of the petitioner or his authorised representative.

He added that a copy of the inventory be made available to the petitioner and it be ensured that while handing the hotel back to its owner all the items were in fine condition. Appearing on behalf of the state government, Additional Advocate General Sarvesh Kumar Singh admitted that the petitioners concerns deserved to be addressed but added that he would need to seek appropriate instructions, especially from the District Magistrate of Munger under whose direction the hotel has been taken over.

After taking instruction, an appropriate affidavit will be brought on record along with an inventory of articles inside the hotel," the AAG submitted and added that the states affidavit will also make a mention of the measures being taken for preventing damage to furniture, etc. The court issued directions to the DM for preparing the inventory either in presence of the petitioner or his manager within one week from today and hand over a copy of the same to the petitioner.

In order to instill confidence in the inventory making process, videography of the premises and the articles (installed therein) may also be done," the court added. Posting the matter for further hearing on June 2, the court directed the AAG to file counter affidavit within three weeks, hand over a copy of the same to the petitioner who could file a rejoinder if so desired within a week.

A township with a population of less than two lakhs, Jamalpur has witnessed an explosion of COVID 19 cases since April 14 when it reported its first case. The number of those testing positive for the coronavirus in the township is more than 80. Out of 102 cases that have been confirmed in Munger till date, 71 are active, of which most are in Jamalpur.

Close to 1,500 people are currently staying at 305 quarantine centers across Bihar, as per the state health department..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media

Irans state broadcaster has used hundreds of fake social media accounts to covertly spread pro-Iranian messaging online since at least 2011, targeting voters in countries including Britain and the United States, Facebook said on Tuesday.In ...

Iran news agency: Gunmen kill 3 Revolutionary Guard members

Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed three members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a shootout in a Kurdish area, Iranian media reported. The report by the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guard, identified the k...

CBS to pair Davis, Eagle on No. 2 NFL team

Charles Davis is replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts as the analyst on the No. 2 NFL broadcast team at CBS. The network announced his hiring on Tuesday. Davis will team with play-by-plan man Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Was...

Lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29: CM

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till May 29After a cabinet meeting, Rao told reporters that night-time curfew would continue in the entire stateLast month, even before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020