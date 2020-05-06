TN Govt issues notice to convert Jayalalithaa's house 'Veda Nilayam' into memorial

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a public notice to acquire former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's house, 'Veda Nilayam', in Poes Garden and to convert it into a memorial.

In a declaration, the Tamil Nadu government said, "Appropriate government/Collector Chennai after considering the recommendation and record of proceedings u/s 15 (1) and (2) of the RFCTLARR Act,2013 submitted by the Land Acquisition Act Officer/Revenue Divisional Officer is satisfied that the acquisition of the lands mentioned in the schedule below are needed for the public purpose that is to convert the land and buildings of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Selvi J Jayalalithaa (late) at Pose garden as Government Memorial. This project does not involve any displacement of families relocation."

In August 2018, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami had announced that former state's chief minister Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam will be converted into a memorial, and the state government had initiated the land acquisition process. (ANI)