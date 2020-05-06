Constable on security duty at Belgaum Collector's residence commits suicide

A police constable engaged in security duty at the Belgaum District Collector's bungalow committed suicide by shooting himself on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Prakash Gurvannavar (32) who was a native of Ambadgatti village in Kittur taluka in the Belgaum district.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Commissioner of Police Lokesh Kumar rushed to the spot. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)