COVID-19: HC to hear plea to frequently convene SRB meetings to release convicts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:04 IST
The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear next week a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to convene frequently the meetings of sentence review board (SRB) so that the convicts eligible for premature release could be benefitted and jails be decongested for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing and it has been listed on May 11. Advocate and activist Amit Sahni, in his plea, said the SRB had convened its first quarter meeting of this year on February 28 and its meeting for the second quarter is not convened till date. He sought direction to the authorities to convene the second quarter meetings of the board immediately as it is expedient in the interest of justice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The petition also sought direction to the authorities to “convene meetings of SRB more frequently as provided in Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 to ensure that cases of convicts, who qualify the parameters as determined by the government are considered more frequently in the pandemic of Covid-19, to de-congest Jails under the respondents” and to fructify the directions of the Supreme Court and the high court. Delhi government's SRB reviews jail terms awarded and makes recommendations for premature release in appropriate cases. The panel, chaired by Delhi Home minister, comprises principal secretary (Home), principal secretary (law), director general (prisons), joint commissioner of police (crime), chief probation officer and a district judge.

As per the rules, SRB should meat atleast once in three months. Sahni had earlier filed a plea seeking direction to convene SRB meetings in a timely manner and the high court had directed the authorities to do it in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Thereafter, a contempt petition was filed and after the court issued notice seeking the stand of the authorities, SRB convened its first quarter meeting in February, he said..

