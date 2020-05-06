Left Menu
Adiyanath government approves UP Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday informed that the Council of Ministers has approved 'UP Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules, 2020' and said that the government will be more strict with arsonists.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"The government will be more strict with those who disturb you due to public disturbance like strike, bandh, riots, cause damage to public and private property. Today, the Council of Ministers approved 'U.P. Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules, 2020'. Arsonist will be dealt with firmly," Adityanath said in a tweet.

After the violence in parts of the state during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Adityanath had announced that the damages will be recovered from the rioters. (ANI)

