Plea in SC for use of ICWF to repatriate economically weaker Indians stranded abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:13 IST
Plea in SC for use of ICWF to repatriate economically weaker Indians stranded abroad

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to utilise the Indian community welfare fund (ICWF), aimed at assisting overseas Indian nationals in times of distress and emergency, for repatriation of economically weaker citizens who are stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic The government has decided to facilitate the return of Indians stranded abroad in a phased manner using aircraft and naval ships but is going to charge fare for such repatriation, it said. The petition, filed by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell, has claimed that a vast majority of Indian expatriates in Gulf countries are involved in low-skilled labour and are struggling to meet their basic needs in the dire jobless situation arising out of the COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic. "Fixing fare for repatriation of at the time of distress would further put burden on the migrant labourers who are already out of job and proper shelter, putting them in a vulnerable condition living abroad," the plea, filed through advocate Jose Abraham, said.

The plea said that the government authorities should use the ICWF, set up in 2009, which is aimed at assisting overseas Indian nationals in times of distress and emergency in the 'most deserving cases' on a 'means tested basis' for repatriating poor migrant labourers. It said that ICWF was set up by the government for critical support in emergency evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict zones, countries affected by natural disasters and other challenging situations. The plea said the government should consider the situation of migrant workers, who have already lost their jobs and are living in miserable condition in Gulf countries, and make use of ICWF for bearing the cost of repatriation of such needy Indian citizens without any charge.

The Centre has decided to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad due to the pandemic and as per the plan, the government will start sending flights to various countries from today in the operation christened ''Vande Bharat Mission''..

