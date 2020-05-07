Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:Man suffering from mental illness vulnerable to infection, HC releases from jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:58 IST
COVID-19:Man suffering from mental illness vulnerable to infection, HC releases from jail

A convict, suffering from a serious mental illness, has been directed to be released from jail for 45 days by the Delhi High Court which observed he would be more vulnerable to infection in prison during the COVID-19 pandemic as he would not be able to take precautions and maintain the required hygiene. The court, which was informed that the convict is not in a position to find his way back home, asked the jail superintendent to call his sister when the man is scheduled to be released and she will take him home safely.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, suspended the man's sentence for 45 days saying it would be in the interest of the health and safety, not only of this convict, but also other jail inmates if he is released to decongest an overcrowded prison and thereby to prevent unwarranted exposure. The man was serving seven years imprisonment in a criminal case and as per the nominal roll provided to the court by the jail authorities, he has undergone over nine months of the sentence awarded to him and his conduct in jail is stated to be satisfactory.  The man's counsel sought suspension of sentence on the ground that he was undergoing treatment at the jail dispensary and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for mental illness, schizophrenia, which requires regular medication and follow up at the hospital.

Schizophrenia is a disorder that affects a person's ability to think, feel and behave clearly and the affected one interprets reality abnormally. The advocate said that in his medical condition, nothing would be more beneficial than the company and care of the man's family since no one in prison can give him the required attention, especially in the present times of a public health emergency.

The judge, while granting the relief to the man, directed him not to leave Delhi without prior permission of the court and he shall also make a video call to the investigating officer every Saturday to mark his presence. The court also directed him to 'drop-a-pin' on Google Maps, so that the investigating officer of the concerned SHO can verify his presence and location.

“The submissions made on behalf of the appellant (man) are somewhat sweeping in that the appellant may not be entitled to suspension of sentence merely because of his mental illness and need for family company, since that condition may obtain for a long time and also appears to be under control through medication and follow-up. “However, it does appear that since the appellant suffers from a serious mental illness, he would be more vulnerable to disease in prison during the prevalent pandemic since he may not be able to take precautions and maintain the hygiene required for prevention,” the court said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Pvt lab in UP banned from conducting COVID-19 tests over discrepancy in report

A private lab here has been banned from conducting COVID-19 tests after a person declared positive by it tested negative for the disease at a government hospital in Lucknow, officials said on Thursday. The 65-year-old woman from Baundi area...

Rwanda Rugby donates food to support players in all active clubs

Rwanda Rugby Federation RRF RwandaRugby.com Rwanda Rugby Federation donate Food today to support most vulnerable players across all active clubs in the country due to covid -19 pandemic.The Rwanda Rugby Federation supported this category of...

Nearly 3 lakh people registered to return to Jharkhand, says CM Soren; assures them all help

Nearly three lakh people from Jharkhand, mostly labourers, stranded in various states due to the lockdown have registered to return home, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday, and asserted that they will be brought back without any ...

Didn't get too many big scores last season, says Joe Burns

After getting a central contract from Cricket Australia, opening batsman Joe Burns on Thursday conceded that he did not capitalise on his good form last season and failed to register big scores. Burns was seen opening the batting with David...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020