Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Police converts unoccupied residential flats into temporary COVID hospital for cops

The Mumbai Police department has converted unaccupied flats, which were originally constructed as residential flats for police personnel in the city, into a temporary COVID-19 hospital for cops.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:14 IST
Mumbai Police converts unoccupied residential flats into temporary COVID hospital for cops
Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police department has converted unaccupied flats, which were originally constructed as residential flats for police personnel in the city, into a temporary COVID-19 hospital for cops. The temporary hospital in kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz will have all the necessary facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh visited the hospital today for an inspection. "This hospital was made with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and some NGOs. Patients will be admitted to the hospital starting today evening. I am thankful to everyone for this," Singh told ANI here.

He said that around 250 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. "However, none of the police personnel are in serious condition. The number of symptomatic cases is also very low and none of the patients are in ICUs," Singh said.

"I am also visiting JJ Marg police station today to boost the morale of the police force. My Force is brave enough to to fight this war against COVID-19 like we we had fought 26/11 terror attack and the underworld," he added. According to officials, a total of five buildings with nine floors each and eight flats per floor have been converted into a hospital. Every flat can have four beds, officials said.

Police, with the help of BMC and NGOs, are readying around 250 beds for their personnel who have tested positive for COVID 19 in the city so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 80,000 migrants sent back home from Gujarat in 67 trains

Over 80,000 migrant workers from different states, who were stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown, have been sent back to their native places in 67 special trains in the last five days, an official said on Thursday. The trains carrying these...

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai; total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force: Officials.

CISF official succumbs to COVID-19 in Mumbai total 32 active cases of coronavirus in the paramilitary force Officials....

Heavy rains kill 55 in Rwanda

Fifty-five people died in Rwanda on Wednesday when heavy rains caused floods and landslides, the government said. The East African nation has in recent weeks experienced major downpours that have led to landslides that flattened houses on m...

EU envoy says removal of phrase in op-ed in China newspaper 'regrettable'

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was regrettable that part of an opinion piece co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication. A comparison betw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020