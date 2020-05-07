Odisha govt declares Ganjam district 'Red Zone'

The Odisha government on Thursday placed one more district in Red category and two districts in the Orange category after new cases of COVID-19 emerged in the Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj District on Wednesday. Ganjam district has been categorized in Red Zone due to "very high" doubling rate of COVID-19 positive cases, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj District are placed in Orange Zone for reporting 4 new cases each. Ganjam has reported 21 positive cases including 17 cases on Thursday, while Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj 4 cases each.

"New cases have been reported in the districts of Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, and Mayurbhanj on May 6. Ganjam district is now in a red zone due to a very high doubling rate. Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj Districts are now in orange zones," read a letter to the collector and district magistrates of the three districts and the Municipal Commissioner, Berhampur. With this, now four districts and one municipal area, namely Ganjam, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur district and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation are in Red Zone Category, while 12 district in Orange and 14 districts in Green Zone in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha has a tally of 185 COVID-19 cases of which, 61 patients have been cured/discharged while two patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. (ANI)