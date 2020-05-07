45 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan
As many as 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,400, according to the State Health Department.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:48 IST
As many as 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,400, according to the State Health Department. Out of the total number, 1,565 are active cases and 95 people have died.
India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated.
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 16,758, followed by Gujarat with 6,625 cases and Delhi with 5,532 cases. (ANI)
