Yogi Adityanath directs officials to prepare extensive action plan for employment of migrants

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants. He said the workers should be linked to MGNREGA, MSME, ODOP, Vishwakarma Samman Yojana, Women Self Help Groups, food processing and cow shelters, milk samitis and plant nurseries to create jobs for them, read a statement.

Addressing a high-level lockdown review meeting at his official residence on Thursday, Adityanath said that details of industrial units being run and employment provided to people through them should be documented. The Chief Minister issued categorical directions to the officials to ensure that no migrant labour should return to the state while travelling on foot. He assured that the state government has been actively engaged in bringing them back safely. He asked the officials to ensure proper health check-up of migrants who return and for which the medical teams should be duly deployed at quarantine centres even as the healthy ones should be sent to 14-day home quarantine.

Adityanath said the government is duty-bound to send 'unwell' migrants to treatment. He also said that that the migrant labourers being sent to home should be given ration kit while the destitute should be provided with ration kit along with Rs 1,000 as sustenance allowance. He also ordered to make all necessary arrangements of medical screening and quarantine for those who are returning from abroad. The quarantine centres should be increased and also the number of community kitchens with good quality of food needed to be augmented, the statement added. The Chief Minister said that lockdown and social distancing should be followed strictly and the sanitation work in the districts to be continued as usual. He asked to ensure prevention of medical infection and the patients being admitted should be screened properly. The adequate arrangements for disposal of medical waste should be ensured while the training programme of doctors and other health staff for the prevention of medical infection should be continued, he said. (ANI)