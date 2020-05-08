Combating COVID-19: Northern Railways fabricates 22,851 medical protection coveralls

In continued efforts to combat COVID-19, the Northern Railways workshops have fabricated 22,851 personal protective equipment coveralls till now. Among these 10,851 coveralls have been fabricated in the first week of May. These coveralls ensure the safety of medical and health-care personnel who are dealing with COVID-19 cases.

According to an official statement, apart from the fabrication of coverall, Northern Railways workshops are also doing in-house production of masks, sanitisers and conversion of coaches into isolation wards. "Till May 7, Northern Railways workshops have produced a total of 67,220 Masks, 77,55 litres of sanitiser and 540 coaches converted into isolation wards," reads the release from the NR.

Social distancing norms are being followed along with maintenance of hygiene during work, the statement added. (ANI)