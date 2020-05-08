Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian police file complaint against LG Chem after deadly gas leak

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:21 IST
Indian police file complaint against LG Chem after deadly gas leak
Representative Image

Indian police have filed a complaint against an LG Chem subsidiary over a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant in the south of the country that killed 11 people and sickened almost a thousand more.

Authorities doubled the evacuation area around the factory in Andhra Pradesh to a 5 kilometer (3 miles) radius on Friday, a day after the gas first began leaking. Around 800 people were hospitalized. A copy of the police complaint filed against the management of LG Chem's subsidiary LG Polymers, viewed by Reuters, cited several counts of negligence and culpable homicide.

The report, which precedes a full police investigation and potential charges, refers to negligent handling of poisonous substances and causing hurt and endangering public life due to negligence. Culpable homicide is classified as not amounting to murder. An LG Chem spokesman in Seoul declined to comment on the police report.

There was confusion about whether Friday's expanded evacuation orders were sparked by a renewed leak, as reported by at least one local fire official, or by the fear that rising temperatures at the plant could lead to another leak. LG Chem said on Friday there was no second leak at the plant, which makes polystyrene products used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery, and containers for cosmetic products.

"LG Chem has asked the police to evacuate residents as a precautionary measure as there are concerns that tank temperatures would rise," South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker said in a statement. "We are taking necessary measures, including putting water into the tank." N. Surendra Anand, a fire officer in Visakhapatnam district, had earlier told Reuters that more people were being evacuated because of renewed emissions from the plant: "The situation is tense." Residents said police began moving them out of their homes and into waiting buses from around midnight.

Srijana Gummalla, the commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said gas emissions had been fluctuating through the day and had largely subsided. LG Chem shares fell as much as 2.4% in early trade on Friday, before regaining some ground to be down 0.6% against the broader South Korea market's 1% gain. The stock lost nearly 2% on Thursday.

India's government has formed a committee, which includes senior bureaucrats, to investigate the leak, identified by authorities as coming from styrene, a principal raw material at the plant. The factory was in the process of reopening after a weeks-long shutdown imposed by Indian authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, local officials, and the company said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a televised address on Thursday that the leak occurred because the styrene had been stored for a long period of time.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia sets plan to end most COVID-19 restrictions by July

Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in a three-step process, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Canberra aims to remove most curbs by July and get nearly 1 million people back to work amid a decline in coronavir...

UP: Woman constable's husband, 8 in-laws booked for dowry death

An FIR has been registered against the husband and eight in-laws of a woman constable who died under mysterious circumstances here, police said on Friday. The body of Rajkumari 25, a constable in Government Railway Police GRP was found at h...

MP: Shramik train with 1,100 migrants arrives from Delhi

A Shramik Special train, with 1,100 migrants from Delhi, arrived at Chattarpur station in Bundelkhand district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official. The COVID-19 lockdown rendered several migrants jobless, prompting a mass exodus of lab...

Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings

At an outer suburban manufacturing plant, engineer Byron Kennedy is resetting a machine to spray-print a layer of copper on to a door handle, aiming to use the metals antiviral properties to counter the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. His ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020